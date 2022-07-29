Education Briefs

Published 5:22 pm Friday, July 29, 2022

By Daily Herald

University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire Spring 2022 Graduates

Austin

Kaleb Blaser, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, management

Elizabeth Christenson, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing

Halie Retterath, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, accounting and business finance

Rose Creek

James Landherr, Education and Human Sciences, Master of Science, communication sciences and disorders

University of Minnesota Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Austin

Connor M Byram, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Dylan J Charnecki, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Shenali N DeSilva, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Chloe C Guttormson, Senior, College of Educ/Human Development

Maia Irvin, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Ava J Jovaag, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management

Kiley G Kusick, Junior, Carlson School of Management

Emma N Lenway, Junior, School of Nursing

Fayth B Nystel, Junior, College of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Hannah M Ryks, Senior, College of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Isabella Truong-Ferreira, Junior, College of Design

Micha M Weber, Junior, Carlson School of Management

Noah J Zimmerman, Senior, College of Biological Sciences

Grand Meadow

Andrew W Arndorfer, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Devang Patel, Freshman, Carlson School of Management

Le Roy

Matthew C Scaglione, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Mr Jacob M Stephens, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

