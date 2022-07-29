Education Briefs
Published 5:22 pm Friday, July 29, 2022
University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire Spring 2022 Graduates
Austin
Kaleb Blaser, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, management
Elizabeth Christenson, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing
Halie Retterath, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, accounting and business finance
Rose Creek
James Landherr, Education and Human Sciences, Master of Science, communication sciences and disorders
University of Minnesota Spring 2022 Dean’s List
Austin
Connor M Byram, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Dylan J Charnecki, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Shenali N DeSilva, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Chloe C Guttormson, Senior, College of Educ/Human Development
Maia Irvin, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Ava J Jovaag, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management
Kiley G Kusick, Junior, Carlson School of Management
Emma N Lenway, Junior, School of Nursing
Fayth B Nystel, Junior, College of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Hannah M Ryks, Senior, College of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Isabella Truong-Ferreira, Junior, College of Design
Micha M Weber, Junior, Carlson School of Management
Noah J Zimmerman, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
Grand Meadow
Andrew W Arndorfer, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Devang Patel, Freshman, Carlson School of Management
Le Roy
Matthew C Scaglione, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Mr Jacob M Stephens, Senior, College of Liberal Arts