Education Briefs
Published 6:36 pm Friday, July 15, 2022
Riverland Community College Dean’s and President’s List Spring 2020
Adams
Cassidy Canterbury, Dean’s List
Zayda Lewison, Dean’s List
Dawson Sorenson, President’s List
Hattie Wiste, Dean’s List
Austin
Winona Abbott, Dean’s List
Georgine Adjovi, President’s List
Evan Anderson, President’s List
Leonardo Anquilo, Dean’s List
Siri Ansorge, President’s List
Sambire Assaye, Dean’s List
Sena Assigbe, Dean’s List
Reynaldo Avalos Andrade, President’s List
Esteban Avina Alvarado, Dean’s List
Caleb Bailey, Dean’s List
Grace Bailey, Dean’s List
Lydia Baron, Dean’s List
Morgan Batalden, Dean’s List
Rylee Beaman, Dean’s List
Kamryn Berglund, President’s List
Molly Berglund, Dean’s List
Andres Betancourt, President’s List
Gadisa Birhanu, Dean’s List
Igor Blinkow, Dean’s List
Isaac Blum, Dean’s List
Dylan Bowman, Dean’s List
Alana Braaten, Dean’s List
Jacob Broberg, President’s List
Andrew Buchan, President’s List
Tung Bui, President’s List
Carson Cannon, Dean’s List
Cole Cannon, Dean’s List
Daniel Christgau, President’s List
Savannah Cobb, Dean’s List
Carter Compton, Dean’s List
William Crayton, Dean’s List
Shane Crouch, Dean’s List
Alfredo Cruz Maldonado, President’s List
Olivia Culbert, Dean’s List
Sarah David, Dean’s List
Marcos De Almeida Brigido Filho, Dean’s List
Alison Delhanty, Dean’s List
Jon Diggins, President’s List
Sarahi Duenes Santellanes, Dean’s List
Braden Erkeneff, Dean’s List
Nadine Estupinan, Dean’s List
Kristian Farlinger, Dean’s List
Diana Franco, Dean’s List
Ella Gangodo, President’s List
Ian Gearhart, President’s List
Tadiyos Gebrekiros, Dean’s List
Esrom Ghebrai, Dean’s List
Sebastian Gonzalez, Dean’s List
Hillary Gonzalez Marcial, President’s List
Trishanna Gordon, Dean’s List
Megan Grabau, President’s List
Ethan Grant, Dean’s List
Destiny Gray, President’s List
Madisyn Grove, Dean’s List
Valerie Hazelton, President’s List
Elyse Hebrink, Dean’s List
Megan Heimer, Dean’s List
Isikiyah Hemann, President’s List
Alexis Hernandez, Dean’s List
Julio Hernandez Espindola, Dean’s List
Kate Holtz, Dean’s List
Ellen Horvat, President’s List
Finagnon Houndagnon, Dean’s List
Kaden Igou, Dean’s List
Kylah Igou, President’s List
Heather Johnson, Dean’s List
Stella Johnson, Dean’s List
Samantha Kapaun, President’s List
Anthony Kinney, President’s List
Maggie Klingfus, Dean’s List
Guandong Koang, President’s List
Samantha Krueger, Dean’s List
Changkuoth Kulang, Dean’s List
Gatlat Kulang, President’s List
Ruby Kvam, President’s List
Emilee Lau, Dean’s List
Andy Le, President’s List
Madelyn Lenz, Dean’s List
Jayden Lewis, President’s List
Kade Lubensky, Dean’s List
Aaliyah Maly, Dean’s List
Lily Martin, Dean’s List
Addeline Mathias, President’s List
Nora Mecoleta, President’s List
Joanna Meh, Dean’s List
Nay Meh, Dean’s List
Su Meh, Dean’s List
Taw Meh, Dean’s List
Christian Meouchy, Dean’s List
Melissa Meouchy, President’s List
Carly Meyer, President’s List
Tay Mo, Dean’s List
Madison Morse, Dean’s List
Logan Murphy, Dean’s List
Drew Novak, President’s List
Mariah O’Connor, President’s List
Benjamin Olson, Dean’s List
Teren Olvera, Dean’s List
Zoey Opsahl, President’s List
Elpidio Orozco Ambriz, President’s List
Matthew Payne, Dean’s List
McKena Petersen, President’s List
Alex Peterson, Dean’s List
Tuan Pham, Dean’s List
Miguel Pimentel Garcia, Dean’s List
Theo Praylaw, Dean’s List
Keyshawn Rajaphone, President’s List
Maurice Rajaphone, President’s List
Mariah Ramos, Dean’s List
Mee Reh, Dean’s List
Julia Rembao, Dean’s List
Melissa Retterath, Dean’s List
Lizeth Reyes Reynua, Dean’s List
Roberto Rocha, Dean’s List
Nikole Roe, Dean’s List
Lydia Rojas Barrios, Dean’s List
Marlen Rojas Ortiz, Dean’s List
Emilia Sanchez, Dean’s List
Gabriel Sanchez, Dean’s List
Reana Schmitt, Dean’s List
Hailey Seguin, President’s List
Brayden Steinbach, Dean’s List
Alexis Stich, Dean’s List
Isaac Stromlund, Dean’s List
Jacob Tapp, Dean’s List
Ellie Thorpe, Dean’s List
Marisol Torres Garcia, Dean’s List
Vy Tran, Dean’s List
Kyle Traynor, Dean’s List
Anthony Valencia, Dean’s List
Nadia Vaughn, Dean’s List
Gilberto Vazquez, Dean’s List
Ken Viktora, President’s List
Judith Villar Lopez, Dean’s List
Angel Vu, President’s List
Sarah Wangen, President’s List
Bailey Watland, Dean’s List
Jordyn Williamson, Dean’s List
Gage Winfield, President’s List
Dustin Winsky, Dean’s List
Brianna Winter, Dean’s List
Brianne Wolf, Dean’s List
Randy Woods, Dean’s List
Alexander Wynn, Dean’s List
Benjamin Ziems, Dean’s List
Brownsdale
Dawson Andree, Dean’s List
Reagan Barnes, Dean’s List
Mikiah Rumsey, Dean’s List
Kolby Tapp, President’s List
Dexter
Grace Hilton, Dean’s List
Rafe Pooler, Dean’s List
Elkton
Nicholas Mensink, Dean’s List
Bobbi jo Rayman, Dean’s List
Grand Meadow
Zachary Hoffman, Dean’s List
Delores Payne, Dean’s List
Lyle
Zoe Achenbach, Dean’s List
Michael Attleson, President’s List
Sarah Douglas, President’s List
Jaden May, President’s List
Megan Medgaarden, Dean’s List
Rose Creek
Brianna Klouse, President’s List
Kiyanna Meyer, Dean’s List
James Mullenbach, President’s List
Kylie Stafford, Dean’s List
Cohen Wiste, President’s List
Waltham
Riley Olsen, Dean’s List
Erik Peterson, Dean’s List