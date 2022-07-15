Education Briefs

Published 6:36 pm Friday, July 15, 2022

Riverland Community College Dean’s and President’s List Spring 2020

Adams

Cassidy Canterbury, Dean’s List

Zayda Lewison, Dean’s List

Dawson Sorenson, President’s List

Hattie Wiste, Dean’s List

Austin

Winona Abbott, Dean’s List

Georgine Adjovi, President’s List

Evan Anderson, President’s List

Leonardo Anquilo, Dean’s List

Siri Ansorge, President’s List

Sambire Assaye, Dean’s List

Sena Assigbe, Dean’s List

Reynaldo Avalos Andrade, President’s List

Esteban Avina Alvarado, Dean’s List

Caleb Bailey, Dean’s List

Grace Bailey, Dean’s List

Lydia Baron, Dean’s List

Morgan Batalden, Dean’s List

Rylee Beaman, Dean’s List

Kamryn Berglund, President’s List

Molly Berglund, Dean’s List

Andres Betancourt, President’s List

Gadisa Birhanu, Dean’s List

Igor Blinkow, Dean’s List

Isaac Blum, Dean’s List

Dylan Bowman, Dean’s List

Alana Braaten, Dean’s List

Jacob Broberg, President’s List

Andrew Buchan, President’s List

Tung Bui, President’s List

Carson Cannon, Dean’s List

Cole Cannon, Dean’s List

Daniel Christgau, President’s List

Savannah Cobb, Dean’s List

Carter Compton, Dean’s List

William Crayton, Dean’s List

Shane Crouch, Dean’s List

Alfredo Cruz Maldonado, President’s List

Olivia Culbert, Dean’s List

Sarah David, Dean’s List

Marcos De Almeida Brigido Filho, Dean’s List

Alison Delhanty, Dean’s List

Jon Diggins, President’s List

Sarahi Duenes Santellanes, Dean’s List

Braden Erkeneff, Dean’s List

Nadine Estupinan, Dean’s List

Kristian Farlinger, Dean’s List

Diana Franco, Dean’s List

Ella Gangodo, President’s List

Ian Gearhart, President’s List

Tadiyos Gebrekiros, Dean’s List

Esrom Ghebrai, Dean’s List

Sebastian Gonzalez, Dean’s List

Hillary Gonzalez Marcial, President’s List

Trishanna Gordon, Dean’s List

Megan Grabau, President’s List

Ethan Grant, Dean’s List

Destiny Gray, President’s List

Madisyn Grove, Dean’s List

Valerie Hazelton, President’s List

Elyse Hebrink, Dean’s List

Megan Heimer, Dean’s List

Isikiyah Hemann, President’s List

Alexis Hernandez, Dean’s List

Julio Hernandez Espindola, Dean’s List

Kate Holtz, Dean’s List

Ellen Horvat, President’s List

Finagnon Houndagnon, Dean’s List

Kaden Igou, Dean’s List

Kylah Igou, President’s List

Heather Johnson, Dean’s List

Stella Johnson, Dean’s List

Samantha Kapaun, President’s List

Anthony Kinney, President’s List

Maggie Klingfus, Dean’s List

Guandong Koang, President’s List

Samantha Krueger, Dean’s List

Changkuoth Kulang, Dean’s List

Gatlat Kulang, President’s List

Ruby Kvam, President’s List

Emilee Lau, Dean’s List

Andy Le, President’s List

Madelyn Lenz, Dean’s List

Jayden Lewis, President’s List

Kade Lubensky, Dean’s List

Aaliyah Maly, Dean’s List

Lily Martin, Dean’s List

Addeline Mathias, President’s List

Nora Mecoleta, President’s List

Joanna Meh, Dean’s List

Nay Meh, Dean’s List

Su Meh, Dean’s List

Taw Meh, Dean’s List

Christian Meouchy, Dean’s List

Melissa Meouchy, President’s List

Carly Meyer, President’s List

Tay Mo, Dean’s List

Madison Morse, Dean’s List

Logan Murphy, Dean’s List

Drew Novak, President’s List

Mariah O’Connor, President’s List

Benjamin Olson, Dean’s List

Teren Olvera, Dean’s List

Zoey Opsahl, President’s List

Elpidio Orozco Ambriz, President’s List

Matthew Payne, Dean’s List

McKena Petersen, President’s List

Alex Peterson, Dean’s List

Tuan Pham, Dean’s List

Miguel Pimentel Garcia, Dean’s List

Theo Praylaw, Dean’s List

Keyshawn Rajaphone, President’s List

Maurice Rajaphone, President’s List

Mariah Ramos, Dean’s List

Mee Reh, Dean’s List

Julia Rembao, Dean’s List

Melissa Retterath, Dean’s List

Lizeth Reyes Reynua, Dean’s List

Roberto Rocha, Dean’s List

Nikole Roe, Dean’s List

Lydia Rojas Barrios, Dean’s List

Marlen Rojas Ortiz, Dean’s List

Emilia Sanchez, Dean’s List

Gabriel Sanchez, Dean’s List

Reana Schmitt, Dean’s List

Hailey Seguin, President’s List

Brayden Steinbach, Dean’s List

Alexis Stich, Dean’s List

Isaac Stromlund, Dean’s List

Jacob Tapp, Dean’s List

Ellie Thorpe, Dean’s List

Marisol Torres Garcia, Dean’s List

Vy Tran, Dean’s List

Kyle Traynor, Dean’s List

Anthony Valencia, Dean’s List

Nadia Vaughn, Dean’s List

Gilberto Vazquez, Dean’s List

Ken Viktora, President’s List

Judith Villar Lopez, Dean’s List

Angel Vu, President’s List

Sarah Wangen, President’s List

Bailey Watland, Dean’s List

Jordyn Williamson, Dean’s List

Gage Winfield, President’s List

Dustin Winsky, Dean’s List

Brianna Winter, Dean’s List

Brianne Wolf, Dean’s List

Randy Woods, Dean’s List

Alexander Wynn, Dean’s List

Benjamin Ziems, Dean’s List

Brownsdale

Dawson Andree, Dean’s List

Reagan Barnes, Dean’s List

Mikiah Rumsey, Dean’s List

Kolby Tapp, President’s List

Dexter

Grace Hilton, Dean’s List

Rafe Pooler, Dean’s List

Elkton

Nicholas Mensink, Dean’s List

Bobbi jo Rayman, Dean’s List

Grand Meadow

Zachary Hoffman, Dean’s List

Delores Payne, Dean’s List

Lyle

Zoe Achenbach, Dean’s List

Michael Attleson, President’s List

Sarah Douglas, President’s List

Jaden May, President’s List

Megan Medgaarden, Dean’s List

Rose Creek

Brianna Klouse, President’s List

Kiyanna Meyer, Dean’s List

James Mullenbach, President’s List

Kylie Stafford, Dean’s List

Cohen Wiste, President’s List

Waltham

Riley Olsen, Dean’s List

Erik Peterson, Dean’s List

