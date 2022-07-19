Donna Mae Thomas, 89

Donna Mae (Herr) Thomas, age 89 of Austin, passed away Sunday July 17, 2022 at her home. Donna was born March 4, 1933 in Austin, MN to Leo and Irene (Holdgrafer) Herr. She grew up in Austin and graduated from St. Augustine (Pacelli) High School.

On February 14, 1953 she was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Thomas at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Donna worked in the corporate office at Hormel Foods for 19 years and retired in 1986. She was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church and Queen of Angels Rosary Council. Donna enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband and was a member of the Hitchhiker Voyageurs Camping Club of Minnesota. Donna also enjoyed reading, playing cards, watching Vikings football and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her brother, Robert (Ben) Herr, nieces and nephews, Laura Herr, Michael Herr, Cynthia Herr, Daniel (Koleen) Herr, Donald (Mona) Adams, Diane Aaby, Debra (Keith) Snyder, Darlene Edge, Donna Loverink, David (Debbie) Adams, Denise (Bob) Heimerman, Danette (Jon) Nemitz and many great and great, great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob), parents, parents-in-law, sisters-in-law Patricia Herr, Shirley Adams and brother-in-law, LaVerne Adams.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church with Father Raul Silva officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Queen of Angels Catholic Church.

