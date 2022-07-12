Dietician’s Dish:

By Kristina Swanson

Corporate Hy-Vee Dietitian

The summer season is often full of parties, outdoor activities and hot weather. All of this can sometimes lead to a miss when it comes to proper hydration. Good hydration is important for many systems throughout the body. Dehydration can lead to dry mouth, fatigue, headaches, dizziness, rapid heartbeat and more. However, how much water do you need?

The answer to this question can depend on your individual body needs, activity level, current hydration status, etc. One easy way to make a rough calculation of your needs is to divide your body weight in half and shoot for drinking that many ounces of water in a day. For example, if an individual weighs 200 pounds, they should try to drink 100 ounces of water per day.

One way to keep yourself in peak hydration form for your summer activities is to add a little Liquid I.V. to your glass or water bottle. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier is an electrolyte drink mix that comes in several great-tasting and non-GMO flavors. These drink mixes are designed to deliver hydration to the bloodstream faster and more efficiently than water alone. The mixes come in single-serving packets, making them easy to carry with you while you are on the go this hot summer. Try one out by pouring your flavor of choice into 16 ounces of water and just mix or shake it up to enjoy.

There are many occasions when an electrolyte boost in your water can be an added benefit. Maybe you are outside all day at a Fourth of July or other summer party. It could be that you are putting in a hard workout and need to replenish your fluid lost through sweat. Perhaps you noticed that you are experiencing some symptoms of dehydration. Whatever the reason, Liquid I.V. can be an easy and tasty way to keep your summer hydration in peak form!

For more ideas on ways to stay hydrated with food and fluid, check out one of the Nutrition Store Tours offered by your friendly Hy-Vee dietitians. You can also learn about other hot summer topics in any of our Virtual Wellness Wednesday classes. Or, for more individualized guidance, you can set up a Discovery Session with your local Hy-Vee dietitian to see what other services might be best for helping you reach your health and wellness goals. Need another idea of how to incorporate Liquid I.V.? Try this fun and delicious mocktail recipe at your next backyard barbeque!

Mocktail Magic: Pineapple Limeade Cooler

All you need

• 1 part pineapple juice

• 1½ part limeade

• ½ part club soda

• Ice

• Lime wedges

• Mint leaves

• 1 packet Liquid I.V. Lemon-Lime

All you do

1. Pour the pineapple juice, limeade, club soda and Liquid I.V. Lemon-Lime into a glass or pitcher with ice.

2. Add 2 slices of lime and garnish with mint leaves.

Recipe source: Liquid I.V. (www.liquid-iv.com/articles/liquid-i-v-summer-recipes-to-soothe-your-sweet-tooth)

The information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.