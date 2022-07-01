Convictions: June 19-26

— Mariselda Garza, 51, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $300 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Malik Lashun Lymon, 27, has been sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony domestic assault. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 42 days in jail. He was given credit for 29 days served.

— Jude Thomas Mary O’Neill, 25, has been sentenced to 23 months in prison for felony theft-take-drive motor vehicle-no owner consent. He must also pay $1,122 in restitution.

— Michael Wolphagen, 42, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 13 months in prison. He was given credit for 90 days served.