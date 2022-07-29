Convictions: July 17-24

— Logan Carlyle Cox, 26, Austin, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony escape from custody.

— Catrina Rayne Gardner, 19, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate a motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must pay a $500 fine and follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Jacquelyn Jean Ryks, 31, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession.

— Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 31, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony third degree drugs possession 10 grams or more narcotic drug other than heroin.

— Jeff Hampton Webb, 44, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor for DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine.

— Martin Leo Cleveland, 39, Hubbard, Nebraska, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs-possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Albert Lovell Cannon, 63, Clairmont, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI-under the influence of a controlled substance. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.