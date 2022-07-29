Coalition for a Secure Energy Future honors Sen. Gene Dornink with Energy Champion Award

Sen. Gene Dornink has been honored by the Coalition for a Secure Energy Future.

“The Coalition is proud to recognize Sen. Gene Dornink as a committed leader for southern Minnesota who has advocated for affordable and reliable energy to protect family pocketbooks and grow good-paying jobs.” said Luke Hellier, Director for the Coalition for a Secure Energy Future. “At the Capitol, Sen. Dornink has advocated for policies that protects the grid by supporting baseload energy sources and providing certainty for businesses to be globally competitive. We look forward to his continued work in St. Paul.”

The Coalition for a Secure Energy Future (The Coalition) is announcing a series of “Energy Champion” awards to a group of Minnesota legislators. Recipients of the award have championed an all-of-the-above energy strategy for Minnesota to ensure that consumers and businesses have access to affordable and reliable electricity.

“My constituents frequently tell me they are concerned about rising costs of energy in their homes and businesses. Making sure we have a reliable and secure energy grid is an important step in avoiding costly price spikes to their monthly energy bills. I will always fight to ensure Minnesota sets its own energy policies, continues to invest in good-paying jobs that come with responsible energy development, and keeping the needs of Minnesota families at the front of every decision we make.”