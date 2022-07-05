Charles E. Gilbertson, 84

Charles Eugene Gilbertson, 84 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Cedars of Austin following several months of declining health.

Charlie was born October 18, 1937, the fifth child of Carl and Enid (Finbraaten) Gilbertson. He graduated with the Class of 1956 from Austin High School. After graduation Charlie enlisted in the United States Army and was trained as a paratrooper. Following his honorable discharge, he returned home and was employed at several factories in the area. He worked more than 25 years at Crenlo, Inc., in Rochester, Minnesota until he retired.

Charlie loved playing golf and played every day he possibly could. He also enjoyed many fishing trips, playing cards, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and visiting with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Curtis, Lawrence, Wayne and Arvid; sister Linda Sue at infancy; brothers-in-law Bill Haberkorn and Don Peck. Charlie is survived by his sisters Claire Haberkorn of Ft. Collins, CO, Rose Peck of Prior Lake, MN, Sonja (Harlan) Sayler of Grand Forks, ND; sisters-in-law Janet Gilbertson of Anoka, MN, Mary Gilbertson of Austin, MN, Pauline (Pete) Gilbertson of St. Paul, MN; ten nieces and eight nephews and their children; many friends including Linda Hoag and family.

Charlie’s family would like to thank nephew Randy Peck for all the care he gave Charlie this past year. Thank you also to the staff at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, and the staff at various other facilities where Charlie received care.

A celebration of Charlie’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday July 6, 2022 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin with Reverend Mark Niethammer officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning for one hour prior to the service at St. Olaf Church.

Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling arrangements.