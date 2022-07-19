Charles Balstad, 62

Charles Alden Balstad JR, 62, died Monday, April 18, 2022 at MCHS- Rochester. Charlie was able to give one final gift as a tissue donor. Funeral services were held in Mankato. Interment will be held at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery near Winger, MN. Condolences may be sent to Balstad Family c/o Woodland Hills Funeral Home 1605 Woodland Ave Mankato MN 56001. woodlandhillsfh.com

Charlie was born May 10, 1959 to Charles SR and Mitzi (Erickson) Balstad in Fosston, MN. He graduated from Fosston High School in 1977 and went on get receive a BS in Economics at NDSU in 1982 and an MBA from Mankato State in 1999. Charlie was united in marriage to Twyla Presser on June 11, 1983 at First Lutheran Church in Mandan, ND. He farmed with his father and brothers until 1984 then worked as a hog buyer in the Vernon Center area until 2016 when he was promoted to procurement data analyst in Austin. In his free time he enjoyed time at the Balstad cabin on Long Lost Lake, elk hunting, fishing, skiing, snow mobiling, snowshoeing, travelling, barbecuing pork, and spending time with his family in any form. Charlie was a member of Hosanna Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his mother, Mitzi Balstad of Fosston; wife, Twyla Balstad of Austin; sons, Kyle (Lyndsie) of Kansas City, MO and Jack (Miki) Walton, NY; grandson, Darby Balstad Walton; brothers, Scott (Marlys) Balstad of Fosston, Richard (Sue) Balstad of Fosston, William (Liz) Balstad of Juneau, AK, Nate (Lisa) Balstad of Sheridan, WY, and Karl Balstad of Fosston; sister Laurie (Brian) Schmidt of Tomahawk, WI; and many well-loved nieces and nephews.

Charlie is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his father, Charles SR. Aunts and uncles, Robert and Juanita Balstad, Robert and Margaret Hoyt, Marjorie and George Olsen, Marcia Gingles