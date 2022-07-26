Brooks P. Holton, 69, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away after years of declining health on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospitals – St. Marys Campus.

Brooks Philip Holton was born February 23, 1953 in Austin, Minnesota to Ira and Adelaide (Roeder) Holton. He graduated from Pacelli High School with the Class of 1971; and in 1975, he graduated from Macalester College. He worked for Dr. Najarian at the University of Minnesota Surgery Department.

Brooks traveled extensively in his youth. He was a trained chef, had a keen sense of humor, was a very kind person, a consummate gentleman and had the ability to put people at ease. He was a member of the Austin Noon Lions Club and Fidelity Lodge #39 AF & AM. Brooks was involved in several community scholarship committees and was proud of his life-long friendship with Lucille Ball.

He was preceded in death by his parents, I.J. and Adelaide Holton.

Brooks is survived by his life-long friend and husband, Stephen Neiswanger of Austin; sisters, Janet (Phil) Haber of Reston, Virginia, and Ann (Mark) Paparella of Hugo, Minnesota; nephews, Zach, Ben, Garrick, and Lance; nieces, Laura and Susan; brother-in-law, Kurt Neiswanger of Palm Springs, California, sister-in-law, Jane (Neiswanger) Lundquist of Austin, Texas; and dear friend, Barbara Meany of Austin.

A memorial service will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 30th at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father Jim Steffes officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service. Interment will be at Cedar City Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be designated to the Austin Area Arts at 300 N. Main Street, Austin, MN 55912.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.