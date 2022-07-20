Block party slated for Thursday on 18th Avenue NW

A block party will be held all day Thursday along the 18th Avenue NW corridor.

The day will be filled with events and food at business along the area, including food trucks, and visits by the Austin Fire and Police departments and Austin Bruins mascot Bruiser among others.

Schedule

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: StageCoach BBQ & Grill

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Planter Peanut Mobile

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: B-Low Zero Snow Cones & Mini Donuts

3-6 p.m.: Free pony rides

5-7 p.m.: Megan’s Syrup Co, Austin Fire Truck and Sparky, Mayo Ambulance and Austin Police Car

Other activities

• Applees: Kids goodie bags

• Cricket Wireless: Bean bag toss, kids treats and flyers

• Culvers: Free school of custard, 4-7 p.m. for all kids 12 and under

• Five Below: Sidewalk Sale and treats for the kids

• Games People Play: Sidewalk sale and in-store specials (Bruiser 4-6 p.m.)

• Great clips: Tattoos for kids and $2 off coupon

• Hair Shook: Candy bags for the kids and coupons for merchandise savings (4-6 p.m.)

• Holiday Inn: Outside activities for the family, 2-5 p.m. (2 Paw Patrol mascots, 2-4 p.m.)

• Maurices: Sidewalk sale, candy for the kids ((Big Bird and Bruiser, 2-4 p.m., Paw Patrol, 3-6 p.m.)

• Mower County Credit Union: Youth coloring contest, winners at different levels, free popcorn and education material.

• Pet Supply Plus: 25-75% off, treat bags for dogs, cats and kids. Dr. Marty’s demo with free samples, face painting.

• Pizza Hut: 4-6 p.m., first 20 kids get a free single topping personal pizza (Big Bird)

• Pizza Ranch: 4-7 p.m. outdoor games, drawings to be won and freezies (chicken and pizza mascots)

• Qdoba: Pictures with Bruiser, noon to 2 p.m., face painting tattoos, one free kids meal with purchase of adult entree

•Sally Beauty Supply: Nail demo

• Shoe Sensation: Sidewalk sale, 9 a.m. Free Jimmy Johns sandwich with purchase of Charly shoes (Big Bird and Bruiser, 2-4 p.m.)

• Sun Tan City: 4-6 p.m., kids coloring placemat, crayons and face stickers (Big Bird 4-6 p.m.)

• T-Mobile: Outside games, coloring pages, spin the wheel to win, raffles and tons of fun