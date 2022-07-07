Austin woman injured in single car crash

Published 9:18 am Thursday, July 7, 2022

By Daily Herald

An Austin woman was one of three people injured in a single-vehicle crash in Pine Island Wednesday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nyarehr James Malith, 22, was injured when the 2019 Nissan Sentra she was driving southbound on Highway 52 left the roadway and crashed.

Passengers Ebol James Malith, 19, and Aminą Abdigani Mohamed, 18, both of Rochester, were also injured in the crash. All three women were transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Island Fire Department, Zumbrota Ambulance and Mayo Ambulance responded.

