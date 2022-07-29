Austin native named 2022 Super Lawyers Honoree Minnesota

SiebenCarey Personal Injury Lawyer has announced attorney Robert Brabbit’s selection as a 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers honoree.

“It’s an honor to help clients understand their legal rights and provide the support they need during a stressful period of their lives,” said Brabbit, an Austin native. “The Super Lawyers recognition reaffirms that the work I do each day for my clients is considered the highest quality by my peers.”

As a trial lawyer, Brabbit practices in the area of civil litigation on behalf of plaintiffs and concentrates in workers’ compensation, automobile negligence, product liability and wrongful death.

Most recently, Brabbit was selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 in the field of Plaintiff Personal Injury Litigation. He has been selected to this list every year since 2016. In addition, Brabbit has been named a Super Lawyer every year since 1996. He also co-chaired the Hennepin County Bar Association Workers’ Compensation Section.

Brabbit practices in Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as the United States District Court and United States Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota and his J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.