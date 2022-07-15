Austin man with history of DWI, car theft sentenced to prison

An Austin man convicted of felony DWI was sentenced to prison Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Jordan Lee Hernandez Cox, 31, received just over five years in prison for a May 2020 incident in which he was arrested and charged with a total of three felonies and two gross misdemeanors — one of those being an attempt to flee police officers.

Four of those counts were subsequently dismissed after Cox pleaded guilty to felony DWI in January of this year.

The incident in question took place on the afternoon of May 11, when police responded to a call of an intoxicated male.

Cox was witnessed getting into a 2008 Dodge Avenger and drive away from the area by police. As the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, Cox sped away and eventually crashed into a van driven by an 88-year-old man who suffered a large laceration on his forearm.

Cox had prior convictions for DWI, fleeing a peace officer, assault, motor vehicle theft and aggravated robbery.