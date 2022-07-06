Austin man receives over 17 years in prison for burglaries

Was on probation for prior crimes

An Austin man already on probation from three separate incidents of burglary and theft, has been sentenced to prison.

Elias James Wells, 19, charged with five felonies in March related to a string of February burglaries, was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday for three of those counts — first degree burglary of an occupied dwelling, first degree burglary of an occupied dwelling – non accomplice present and first degree burglary while in possession of dangerous weapon — resulting in a combined total of 210 months in prison or 17 and a half years. He was given credit for 114 days served.

He must also pay $784 in restitution.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Kevin Siefken and will run concurrently.

The burglaries in which Wells was sentenced for occurred on the same night in February and started when a homeowner in the 2900 block of Eighth Avenue SW reported a subject trying to gain entrance.

According to the court complaint Wells was discovered by the homeowner, who turned on a flood light, trying to come in through a basement door.

Moments later the homeowner reported that Wells was at another house across the street with a flashlight.

Police noticed an open service door at the second house was open and made entry, contacting the residents once inside. A search of the home discovered a pellet gun out of place next to a rear door and that a door heading into the garage was open.

While searching the second house, a third call came in that Wells was observed standing outside another home in the 2700 block of 10th Avenue SW and while searching this home, police noticed a door leading into a garage was open in the 1100 block of 26the Street SW.

An officer, looking through a window, observed a white male wearing a black hat, black mask and black jacket looking out from the door leading from the garage to the house.

The same subject was noticed peeking out of a door leading from the garage into the house. Police later apprehended Wells in the home with a K-9 while hiding under a large bean bag.

A pair of muddy, size 10.5 Nike Air Force One shoes was located on the bedroom floor and collected for evidence. They appeared to be a match to footprints located in the snow outside a pair of the residences.

A knife, wallet and loose folded up cash was discovered on Wells’ person.

The cash was discovered to have been located in the truck in the garage of the residence Wells was apprehended in.