Ask A Trooper: Breaking down Minnesota’s licenses

By Sgt. Troy Christianson

Question: How many classes of drivers licenses are there and what do they mean?

Answer: Minnesota has four different classes of drivers’ licenses.

Class D is valid for:

• Single vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,000 pounds or less;

• Recreational vehicles;

• Certain farm vehicles;

• Towing vehicles, regardless of weight, provided the GVW of the combination does not exceed 26,000 pounds;

• Towing vehicles up to 10,000 pounds GVW when the combination exceeds 26,000 pounds GVW.

Class C is valid for:

• All Class D vehicles requiring a hazardous materials, passenger, and/or school bus endorsement.

Class B is valid for:

• All Class C and Class D vehicles and all other single unit motor vehicles including buses with proper endorsements;

• May tow vehicles with a GVW up to 10,000 pounds.

Class A is valid for:

• Any vehicle or combination of vehicles with proper endorsement(s).

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)