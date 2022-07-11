Area residents injured in separate incidents

A pair of area residents were injured in a pair of separate accidents over the weekend.

On Friday, a Grand Meadow woman was injured in an accident on Highway 63, while a Hayfield woman was injured Saturday evening on Highway 57 in Dodge County.

According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Gale Denise Gavin was injured at around 2:30 Friday afternoon when the Buick Enclave she was driving was struck by a tire that had come off a Volkswagen Passat driven by Shaun Michael Jordan, 43, of Spring Valley.

Gavin was driving southbound on Highway 63 and Jordan was northbound.

Gavin was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Jordan and passengers Andrew Bruce Aufenthie, 18, and Angela Lynn Potter, 43, both of Spring Valley, were uninjured.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Meadow Ambulance and Fire Department responded.

In Saturday night’s crash, Molly Jo Loomis, 34, Hayfield, was traveling southbound on Highway 57 in Dodge County at around 7:16 p.m., when the Chevrolet Equinox she was driving entered the ditch near County Road 22.

She was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the West Concord Medical and Fire Department responded.