APS sets Truth in Taxation meeting

In a short-lived meeting Monday night, the Austin Public Schools Board approved the date of the district’s Truth in Taxation Meeting.

The board set the meeting for 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, in the Austin High School Annex.

The meeting is required by state statute.

Superintendent Dr. Joey Page also announced a filing period of Aug. 2-16 for anybody wishing to serve on the School Board.

The board also heard first readings regarding policies for:

• Mandated reporting of child neglect or physical or sexual abuse;

• Staff development and mentoring plan developed by an Advisory Staff Development Committee;

• Workload limits for special education teachers; and

• Schools weapons policy to assure a safe environment.