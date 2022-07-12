APS sets Truth in Taxation meeting
Published 6:01 pm Tuesday, July 12, 2022
In a short-lived meeting Monday night, the Austin Public Schools Board approved the date of the district’s Truth in Taxation Meeting.
The board set the meeting for 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, in the Austin High School Annex.
The meeting is required by state statute.
Superintendent Dr. Joey Page also announced a filing period of Aug. 2-16 for anybody wishing to serve on the School Board.
The board also heard first readings regarding policies for:
• Mandated reporting of child neglect or physical or sexual abuse;
• Staff development and mentoring plan developed by an Advisory Staff Development Committee;
• Workload limits for special education teachers; and
• Schools weapons policy to assure a safe environment.