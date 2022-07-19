Applications deadline nears for Cedar Arts Fest

OSAGE, Iowa – Applications to take part in the second annual Cedar Arts Fest, which will showcase the works of Mitchell County and area artists, is fast approaching.

Deadline for application is Aug. 12. The arts festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Leeman Education Center in Osage. The event, sponsored by the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County, is held in conjunction with Autumn Artistry. The FACMC this year is partnering with the Cedar Valley Seminary, who operates the Leeman Center.

The exhibition-only event is a perfect venue for those who have never displayed their works before and there is no charge for entry. Tables will be made available if needed.

Generous set-up time will be available on Friday evening prior to the event and on Saturday morning before the show opens at 10 a.m.

Entrants must be 18 years old although those younger will be considered if a request is made.

For an application form, visit the Facebook page for the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County (Facebook.com/FineArtsofMitchellCounty) or visit the Osage Chamber of Commerce.