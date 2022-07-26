Applebee’s holding annual fundraiser

Applebee’s of Austin, Albert Lea and Rochester, along with other locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group, has announced its 18th annual fundraising campaign to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a pediatric cancer charity funding cancer treatment research, will take place through Aug. 21.

Participating Applebee’s locations will donate 25 cents from each traditional lemonade and flavored lemonade sale, in addition to 10 cents from each Strawberry Summer Squeeze or Electric Lemon Crush sale, to benefit the foundation.

On National Lemonade Day, Aug. 20, all Applebee locations will donate 25 cents from all lemonade sales. Guests can also purchase digital lemons in increments of $1 and $5 on Applebees.com. For every $5 donation, guests will receive vouchers valid for $5 off $25. Guests can also make online donations when purchasing a gift card on Applebees.com.

Since the fundraising campaign’s inception, Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group have raised more than $13.2 million for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.