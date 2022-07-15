Ag cookout coming this Tuesday

The Austin Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee is hosting the 36th Chamber Ag Appreciation Summer Cookout from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

This event, held at the Mower County Fairgrounds, traditionally brings in more than 1,000 diners. On the menu is a Windsor chop, beans, coleslaw, bun, ice cream, beverage.

This event recognizes the contributions of agriculture to the community and is supported by many local agricultural and economic development organizations, especially those who serve on the Agribusiness Committee of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, the backbone of Mower County’s economic system is agriculture and food science.

Proceeds from this fundraiser support the Mower County 4-H program, Corn & Soybean Growers, Pork Producers, Dairy Association, FFA and National Barrow Show, in addition to supporting about 400 third grade students attending Day on the Farm.

Tickets are $19 each. For more information on tickets or attendance-related questions, please visit with Austin Chamber of Commerce Director Elaine Hansen at 507-437-4561.