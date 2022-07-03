3 children injured in rollover crash on I-35 north of Albert Lea

Three children were injured Tuesday evening in a vehicle rollover on Interstate 35 north of Albert Lea.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, children ages 2, 6 and 12 were taken to hospitals after the crash, which occurred at 7:53 p.m.

The 6- and 12-year-olds were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, and the 2-year-old was treated at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. All injuries were considered not life-threatening.

The State Patrol states Ella Gangodo, 38, of Austin, was the driver of the 2006 Buick Rendezvous in the crash. There were six children passengers and one other adult, a 60-year-old woman from Albert Lea.

Names of all of the passengers have not yet been released.

Authorities state the Buick Rendezvous was southbound on I-35 near milepost 20, when it left the roadway and rolled, coming to rest in the median ditch.

The roads were dry at the time of the crash.

Gangodo and the injured 6-year-old child were listed as not wearing seat belts.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.