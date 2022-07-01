2022 All Herald Baseball Team

Nolan Klocke, pitcher, Hayfield

The senior developed into a the area’s best hurler this spring as he went 8-1 with an ERA of 0.786, while striking out 119 and walking just 21 in 62.1 innings. The Luther commit led the state in strikeouts and he threw as high as 88 miles per hour this season. Klocke hit .369 at the plate with an on-base percentage .505. Klocke had four doubles, one triple, two homers and 21 RBIs. HE stole 28 bases.

Hunter VaDeer, third base, Lyle-Pacelli

The freshman, who mostly played catcher, hit .543 with four doubles, six triples, two homers and 32 RBIs. VaDeer also drew 13 walks and stole 27 bases.

Travis Kirtz, first base, Southland

The sophomore hit .444 with 23 RBIs while maintaining an on-base percentage of .607.

Easton Fritcher, shortstop, Hayfield

The senior made a position change as he moved from the outfield to the infield and he didn’t miss a bit. Fritcher tied his own state record by scoring 52 total runs as he hit .553, with an on-base percentage of .694, 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 34 RBIs. The future Gopher also stole 30 bases. On the mound, Fritcher went 4-1 with 0.532 ERA, while striking out 49 and walking 15.

Harrison Hanna, second base, Southland

The senior hit .358 with eight doubles, two homers and 27 RBIs, while maintaining an on-base percentage of .538. Hanna was also dominant on the mound as he was 6-1 with an ERA of 1.43. He struck out 80, while allowing just 42 hits and 10 walks. Karver Heydt, third base, Hayfield

The senior, who mostly played catcher, shined on the mound as he went 6-0 with an ERA of 0.734. At the plate, Heydt hit .326 with six doubles, two homers and 43 RBIs.

Dakota Retterath, catcher, Austin

The sophomore hit .417 with five doubles and 17 RBIs. Retterath was also a sturdy backstop behind the plate for the Packers.

Jake Truckenmiller, outfield, Lyle-Pacelli

The junior hit .342 with seven doubles, two triples, one homer and 25 RBIs.

Isaac Watson, outfield, Hayfield

The senior hit .341 with seven doubles, two homers and 28 RBIs.

Riley Jax, outfield, Southland

The sophomore hit .358 at the plate and he was 4-2 with an ERA of 1.31 on the mound. Jax struck out 48 and walked 13.

HONORABLE MENTION

Nick Robertson, pitcher, Austin

The junior went 2-5 overall with an ERA of 4.065 while allowing 51 hits and 25 walks. Robertson struck out 25. At the plate, Robertson hit .357 with a double, a triple and nine RBIs.

Peyton Ransom, infield, Austin

The sophomore hit .302 with a double and nine RBIs.

RJ Weiser, outfield Austin

The senior hit .306 with a double and 5 RBIs.

Jared Lillemon, outfield, Austin

The senior hit .271 with six doubles and 12 RBIs.

Mac Nelson, pitcher, Lyle-Pacelli

The junior served as L-P’s ace as he posted an ERA of 3.55 while striking out 70 in 51.1 innings. Nelson hit .324 with seven doubles, one triple and 14 RBIs.

Landon Meyer, first base, Lyle-Pacelli

The freshman hit .405 with eight doubles and 14 RBIs.

Tyson Stevens, second base, Southland

The freshman hit .350.

Jonas Wiste, catcher, Southland

The sophomore hit .350 with 17 RBIs. Wiste was solid behind the plate as he committed just one error on the season.

Gavin Nelsen, shortstop, Southland

The sophomore hit .341, while maintaining an on-base percentage of .532.