WGU partners with Minnesota Rural Electric Association to offer scholarships

In an effort to empower residents in rural areas of Minnesota to go back to school and further their education, Western Governors University (WGU) recently announced it has partnered with the Minnesota Rural Electric Association (MREA) to provide $50,000 in scholarships to Minnesotans who are served by an electric cooperative and are interested in pursuing a degree from the fully online, nonprofit university.

The “Power Your Future” Scholarship is open to new students in rural areas of Minnesota who are employees of, member-owners of, or live in a household served by one of the 50 electric co-ops that power rural Minnesota.

Each scholarship is valued at up to $3,000 and will be applied at a rate of $750 per six-month term. Scholarship applicants must be officially admitted to WGU and enrolled in one of the university’s more than 60 accredited bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in business, information technology, K–12 teacher education, and health professions, including nursing. Students must also complete the scholarship application at wgu.edu/power and be interviewed by a WGU scholarship counselor. Recipients will be selected based on academic records, financial need, readiness for online study and current competency, among other considerations.

For more information about WGU or the “Power Your Future” Scholarship, visit wgu.edu/power. For more information about MREA or Minnesota’s rural electric cooperatives, visit mrea.org.