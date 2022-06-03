Walsh clinches another state appearance for Packers

Austin clinched one state berth and several other athletes qualified for the finals at the Section 1AA prelims in Lakeville South Friday.

Austin junior Olivia Walsh made it official that she will compete in three state meets this year when she hit a height of five feet, one inch to take second and advance to state in the high jump. Walsh also swam at the state meet in the fall and played in the state girls basketball tournament in the winter.

BOYS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Joe Walker (fifth, 11.62)

200-meter dash: A’triel Terry (third, 23.60); Soren Villafane (sixth, 24.01)

400-meter dash: Kaden Murley (sixth, 53.45)

3200-meter run: Thomas Herrick (12th, 11:07.43)

110-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (fifth, 16.82)

300-meter hurdles: Isaiah Cabeen (ninth, 45.86)

Shot put: Andrew Sayles (17th, 38-10.75)

Pole vault: Matthew Grush (fourth, 11-0)

Triple jump: Isaiah Cabeen (13th, 36-10.50)

GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Sarah Wangen (ninth, 13.63)

200-meter dash: Olivia Walsh (first, 26.80); Sarah Wangen (sixth, 28.28)

800-meter run: Cassidy Shute (15th, 2:46.07)

3200-meter run: Marissa Shute (third, 12:09)

100-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (13th, 18.35)

300-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (20th, 57.59)

Discus: Laura Bekaert (seventh, 98-9)

High jump: Olivia Walsh (second, 5-1); Aggie McKichan (10th, 4-8)