Violet “Elaine” Ross, 95

Violet “Elaine” Ross, age 95, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. Elaine was born to Bernie and Othella (Christianson) Anderson on July 30, 1926, in Eagle Bend, Minnesota. She worked for Austin Clean Towel for many years until it closed then she began working as a housekeeper for St. Olaf Hospital where she worked for over 23 years. Elaine was a very hard worker and a faithful employee. Elaine married Harvey Ross in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The couple was blessed with three children and later divorced. Her hobbies throughout the years included crossword puzzles, reading, vegetable and flower gardening, feeding and watching hummingbirds, and fishing trips up north. Elaine also loved cats and dogs and had many pets over the years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Delmar Ross of Austin, Minnesota, Bernadine “Deedee” (Allen) Todalen of Spokane, WA; two grandchildren, Gina (David) Charbonneau and Dawn Todalen; one great granddaughter, Taylor (fiancé, Isaiah Hood) Charbonneau. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie and Othella Anderson; son, Rodney Ross, Sr.; five sisters; and one brother.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Lansing Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Mower County Humane Society. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.