VFW takes win over Cannon Falls

The Austin VFW 1216 took a 15-4 win over Cannon Falls this past weekend.

Austin put up nine runs in the fourth inning to put the game thoroughly out of reach.

While going just 1-for-4 on the day, Peyton Ransom still managed to bat in five RBIs and scored four times himself.

Post 1216 will be in Owatonna Tuesday night and back home against the Rochester Panthers on Thursday night.

Cannon Falls 100 30 — 4 4

Austin 240 9x — 15 9

Landon Meyer 1-for-3, RBI, 2R, Dakota Retterath 2-for-4, 2B, 2R, Peyton Ransom, 1-for-4, 5 RBI, 4R, Sam Oelfke 1-for-1 RBI 3R, Isaac Nelsen 2-for-3 2RBI 1R, Isaac Osgood 1-for-3 3 RBIs 1R, Ethan Anderson 1-for-2 2 RBI, 1R, Dana Schara 0-for-2 1R, Blake Cummings 0-for-2, Logyn Brooks 0-for-1.