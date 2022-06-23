VFW pours on the runs in 15-3 win

VFW piled on the runs in a 15-3 win over Faribault Wednesday.

1216 scored five in the second and then put up 10 more across the middle and late innings.

Peyton Ransom had a monster day at the plate going 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.

The VFW plays again Sunday against Cannon Falls at 2 p.m.

Austin 15, Faribault 3

Landon Meyer 2-for-3 2B BB, Sam Oelfke 1-for-2 2B RBI 2BB, Peyton Ransom 3-for-5 2B 4RBI, Isaac Nelsen 1-for-3 2RBI 2BB, Ethan Anderson 0-for-3 2BB, Isaac Osgood 2-for-4, Dan Schara 0-for-1 2BB, Sam Winkels 0-for-1 BB, Cooper Napton 0-for-4 RBI, Blake Cummings 1-for-1 BB