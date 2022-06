Austin Post 1216 couldn’t quite complete the comeback, losing to Winona 5-4 after tying the game in the bottom of the seventh Saturday at Marcusen Park.

Trailing 4-1 going into the seventh, Austin put up three runs with two outs to knot the game, only for Winona to come back in the eighth with one run to win it.

During the three-run rally Isaac Nelsen, Ethan Anderson and Sam Oelfke singled in runs.