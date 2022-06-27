Suspect arrested in Lyle charged in Friday armed robbery

An Austin man who was arrested in Lyle as a suspect in an Austin armed robbery Friday has been charged in Mower County District Court.

Adrick Deonte Mims has been charged with felony armed robbery, fleeing a peace officer and second degree assault with a dangerous weapon during a first appearance Monday.

Mims was arrested early Friday evening in Lyle after being discovered hiding in bushes next to a home.

Earlier in the day, Mims allegedly robbed Ankeny’s Mini Mart at knife-point in the 900 block of 12th Street SW. An off duty Austin Police officer sighted Mims as well as the suspect’s vehicle, a black Chevy Impala — both of which matched descriptions in a prior robbery on June 19 at Cheer’s Liquor in Austin.

According to the court complaint, the officer allegedly observed Mims exit the vehicle, open the back door, lean in and then walk through the parking lot toward the store. He was in the store for approximately 20 to 30 seconds before walking out and getting into his car.

At the same time, an attendant in the store, who was the victim of the robbery, had also hit a panic button following the robbery.

Responding police made contact and gave a brief chase with speeds reaching between 80 to 100 mph before calling it off for reasons of public safety. Mims was once again spotted by police and eventually entered onto Interstate 90 and exited to Highway 218 heading south to Lyle.

Once in Lyle, Mims abandoned his vehicle and fled into town, where law enforcement quickly set up a perimeter around a pair of houses Mims was thought to have fled to.

After Mower County SIRT cleared the two houses, law enforcement expanded its search to surrounding properties where Mims was eventually discovered.

A jacket was also discovered under the bushes Mims was hiding and inside a large wad of cash totaling $814 was located. The jacket matched that Mims was allegedly wearing in surveillance video at Ankeny’s.

According to the attendant at Ankeny’s, Mims entered the store and slid underneath the plastic COVID barrier and pulled the knife, telling the attendant to give him all of the money. Mims then allegedly demanded the key to the safe, but was told by the employee they didn’t have the key.

The owner of the vehicle, who later contacted APD, confirmed that Mims had been driving the Impala and also indicated that he had stayed with her off and on and had stayed the last few nights, stating he often borrowed the vehicle.

While Mims matched the description of the suspect in the June 19 Cheer’s robbery, it was undetermined whether he was connected to a third robbery, which took place at Reeds Fourth Avenue Convenience Store on June 12.

Mims next court date is scheduled for initial appearance on July 11.