Summerset will open its 54th season with ‘We Will Rock You’
Published 7:24 pm Friday, June 17, 2022
Summerset Theatre will open its 54th season with “We Will Rock You the Musical,” by Queen and Ben Elton.
The show, to play at the Frank W. Bridges Theatre on the campus of Riverland Community College, will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.
Featuring more than 20 hit Queen songs including “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” “We Are the Champions,” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Will Rock You” follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock ‘n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world where musical instruments are banned from the planet.
In an age where algorithms predict our every preference, “We Will Rock You,” is a unique and wild musical for our time: a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality.
“We are very excited to finally produce this show, which was originally planned for the summer of 2020,” said director Randal J. Forster. “We realize more than ever just how much we need theater in our lives.”
Visit www.summersettheatre.org for tickets and more information.
“We Will Rock You”
Music and lyrics by Queen
Story and script by Ben Elton
Directed by Randal J. Forster
Where: Frank W. Bridges Theatre (1900 8th Ave NW, Austin)
When: 7 p.m., June 21-24 and June 28-July 1
$20 adult tickets, $12 student tickets. Tickets available 24/7 at www.summersettheatre.org or at the door.
Cast
Galileo Figaro: Garrin Loveland
Scaramouche: Katie Hunerdosse
Buddy: James Zschunke
Killer Queen: Kaye Perry
Commander Khashoggi: Andrew Breitsprecher
Brit: Lucas Johnson
Oz: Diane Petrik
Teen Queens: Blythe Johnson, Maddie Bartlett, Rebecca Clark, Celeste Rose Bohemians Sally Wolcott, Luke Reese, Rylan Clark, Ryan Flanders, Josie Reinartz, Mollie Johnson, Sebastian Emeline, Kalli Potter, and Kim Potter
Secret Police: Maggie Bremner, Jon Cochran
Creative Team/Crew
Director/Designer: Randal J. Forster
Musical Director/Rehearsal Pianist: Brian Johnson
Technical Director/Scenic Design: John Deyo
Choreographer: Marny Rohr
Stage Manager/Costume Design: Madlain Vander
Costume Assistant: Mary Hoffman
Specialty Lighting Design/Operator: Ben Dundas
Band
Musical Director/Keyboard 1: Brian Johnson
Keyboard 2: Lindsey Duoos Williams
Guitars: Rod Wiese, Zach Lightly
Bass: Scott Anderson
Drums: Waylon Nelson
We Will Rock You The Musical by Queen & Ben Elton is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW).