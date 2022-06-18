Summerset will open its 54th season with ‘We Will Rock You’

Summerset Theatre will open its 54th season with “We Will Rock You the Musical,” by Queen and Ben Elton.

The show, to play at the Frank W. Bridges Theatre on the campus of Riverland Community College, will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

Featuring more than 20 hit Queen songs including “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” “We Are the Champions,” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Will Rock You” follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock ‘n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world where musical instruments are banned from the planet.

In an age where algorithms predict our every preference, “We Will Rock You,” is a unique and wild musical for our time: a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality.

“We are very excited to finally produce this show, which was originally planned for the summer of 2020,” said director Randal J. Forster. “We realize more than ever just how much we need theater in our lives.”

Visit www.summersettheatre.org for tickets and more information.

“We Will Rock You”

Music and lyrics by Queen

Story and script by Ben Elton

Directed by Randal J. Forster

Where: Frank W. Bridges Theatre (1900 8th Ave NW, Austin)

When: 7 p.m., June 21-24 and June 28-July 1

$20 adult tickets, $12 student tickets. Tickets available 24/7 at www.summersettheatre.org or at the door.

Cast

Galileo Figaro: Garrin Loveland

Scaramouche: Katie Hunerdosse

Buddy: James Zschunke

Killer Queen: Kaye Perry

Commander Khashoggi: Andrew Breitsprecher

Brit: Lucas Johnson

Oz: Diane Petrik

Teen Queens: Blythe Johnson, Maddie Bartlett, Rebecca Clark, Celeste Rose Bohemians Sally Wolcott, Luke Reese, Rylan Clark, Ryan Flanders, Josie Reinartz, Mollie Johnson, Sebastian Emeline, Kalli Potter, and Kim Potter

Secret Police: Maggie Bremner, Jon Cochran

Creative Team/Crew

Director/Designer: Randal J. Forster

Musical Director/Rehearsal Pianist: Brian Johnson

Technical Director/Scenic Design: John Deyo

Choreographer: Marny Rohr

Stage Manager/Costume Design: Madlain Vander

Costume Assistant: Mary Hoffman

Specialty Lighting Design/Operator: Ben Dundas

Band

Musical Director/Keyboard 1: Brian Johnson

Keyboard 2: Lindsey Duoos Williams

Guitars: Rod Wiese, Zach Lightly

Bass: Scott Anderson

Drums: Waylon Nelson

We Will Rock You The Musical by Queen & Ben Elton is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW).