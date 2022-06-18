Still time to get in Hayfield 150th parade

With the start of the Hayfield Sesquicentennial just under a week away, organizers want you to know there is still time to get involved.

Celebrate Hayfield Treasurer Deb Towey said there is still room to join the celebration’s Grand Parade, which will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

She also said there was room to be involved in the Flea and Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26.

If you would like to be a part of any of the events, you are urged to reach out to Celebrate Hayfield at www.celebratehayfield.com. You can also find more information at Celebrate Hayfield’s Facebook page.

The massive celebration begins on Thursday, June 23 with a trio of events and leads into the weekend with a vast array of events to be a part of.

Look to Wednesday’s Herald for a full story on what’s happening in the Dodge County community this weekend.