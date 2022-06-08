Sharon Ann Brown, 84

Sharon Ann Brown, age 84, of Rose Creek passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of Sunday, January 16, 2022 following her battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Sharon was known for her kind heart, her drive, and the passion that she had for everything she did. Sharon was a true role model, an icon, and an inspiration to all of her children and grandchildren. She will forever remain in the memories of her family and the community.

She was born to Chester and Gladys Smith at their home in Algona, Iowa on December 15, 1937. Sharon was one of seven siblings. She grew up in small towns in rural Iowa and attended school in Titonka, Iowa before the family moved to the Rose Creek area. Sharon graduated Valedictorian from Rose Creek High School in 1956.

After high school Sharon began her life long career in the banking industry. Her first job was as a bank teller at First National Bank Austin. She held various roles at the bank including an Ag Loan Officer. Later in her banking career Sharon reinvented herself and became a Certified Financial Planner and owned her own business for AmeriPrise Financial Services.

Sharon married her life-long partner, Richard Erving Brown on November 3rd, 1962. Throughout their 59-year marriage, they were blessed with the joys of four children and six grandchildren. She loved to brag on their accomplishments and was a huge source of encouragement to all to pursue their dreams. She cherished time spent with family and friends. When the grandchildren were younger you would often see her cheering them on at their sporting events and activities.

Sharon was a skilled gardener. She had a huge garden at the farm and did a lot of canning. She took great pride in her flower gardens and vegetable garden. She loved helping her children and grandchildren with their own gardens and often shared her words of wisdom to nurse a sick plant back to health. She enjoyed reading, crafting, and helping out on the family farm. She was a 4-H leader, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and active in the Rosary Society at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Rose Creek.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Gladys (Robinson) Smith; brother Duane Smith; sister LaVonne Gatton. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard Brown of Rose Creek; her children: daughter Lisa (Gene) Zwillenberg of McKinney, TX; son Michael (Kimberly) Brown of Hastings, MN; daughter Diane (Mark) Uriell of Atlanta, GA; and son Kevin (Missy) Brown of Rose Creek. Sharon was blessed with six grandchildren: Alexandra Brown of Hastings, MN; Elizabeth & Noah Zwillenberg of McKinney, TX; Ashley, Morgan and Autumn Brown of Rose Creek, MN.

Friends and family are invited to Sharon’s Funeral Mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Rose Creek, MN on Saturday, June 18th at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Father Antony Arokiyam will be officiating. Interment at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

In lieu of sending flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Sharon’s honor.