Sarah Lysne: The joy of believing there is an afterlife

John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

I know that not everyone believes in an afterlife, but I do. The idea that there is not something for us to experience beyond this world is unfathomable to me.

My belief in an afterlife is especially clear to me when innocent life is senselessly snuffed out in an instant.

The media described the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvelda, Texas as unspeakable tragedies and yet we must speak.

We can’t wait and see what happens. We have to make changes in order to give all Americans the ability to obtain their constitutional rights of “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Wringing our hands and thoughts and prayers will not bring back the slaughtered, but action will prevent more deaths.

If we want to continue to call ourselves, “The land of the free and the home of the brave,” then we better be brave enough to make some changes because our freedom to live our lives is at stake.

We cannot forget those who have been lost to gun violence. We must make changes to honor our fellow Americans whose lives were tragically cut short.