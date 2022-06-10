Sarah Lysne: The joy of being there for others

Like most of you, I have experienced loss in life, but until I was diagnosed with ALS, I had never experienced deep personal loss on a daily basis.

Before I was diagnosed, I had met plenty of people who had experienced a deep personal loss. I had tried to understand what they were going through, but you can’t even begin to understand unless you have gone through something similar yourself.

Last month I attended a national ALS support group online. As participants we all live in different states, but our common bond linked us together with a strong thread of compassion.

I guess one of the reasons I write this column is to remind all of you that you are never alone with your sorrows and your losses. There are so many people who have experienced a deep personal loss of some kind.

I believe it is important to be there for each other and to provide support whenever we can.

We can do our part to make life better for each other in our little corner of the world.