Robertson finds his stuff in a win over JM

Austin pitcher Nick Robertson recovered from a slow start as he found his groove and took Austin Post 91 to a 5-1 win over the Rochester John Marshall Patriots in Marcusen Park Thursday.

Robertson allowed six baserunners and one run in the first two frames of the game, but he allowed just one hit over the next three innings as he slammed the door shut and put Post 91 in prime position.

“I was just rushing a little bit in the first inning,” Robertson said. “I slowed down, found my stuff, settled down and it worked for me. I just had to slow down.”

JM put a pair of runners on with two outs in the seventh and Peyton Ransom came in to get the final out.

Austin (3-0 overall) pushed in three runs in the bottom of the third inning as Cole Walter delivered a two-run single and Bray Klapperick knocked in a run.

Austin catcher Dakota Retterath added an RBI in the second for Austin and he also helped keep Robertson relaxed on the mound.

“I calmed him down when I had to,” Retterath said. “I took my time in getting the ball back to him and didn’t rush it. We had people make plays in the field and this start has been very fun. Scoring in the first inning is key.”

JM 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 – 1 3 3

Austin 3 1 0 1 0 0 X – 5 4 2

Austin pithing: Nick Robertson, 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K, HBP; Peyto Ransom, 1/3 IP, 0 R

Austin hitting: Zach Bollingberg, 2-for-3, double, 2 R, BB; Peyton Ransom, 0-for-4; Nick Robertson, 0-for-2, BB, R; Dakota Retterath, 0-for-1, HBP, RBI; Cole Walter, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, SB; Bray Klapperick, 1-for-2, RBI, BB; RJ Weiseler, 0-for-1, HBP; Jared Lillemon, 1-for-2, R; Mac Nelson, 0-for-2; Lathan Wilson, R; Jake Truckenmiller, 0-for-1; Isaac Stromlund, 0-for-1