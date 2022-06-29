Ransom strikes out 11, but Post 91 falls to Owatonna in eight

The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team lost to Owatonna 4-3 in eight innings in Owatonna Tuesday.

Peyton Ransom struck out 11 and knocked in two runs for Austin (6-5 overall).

Austin pitching: Peyton Ransom (L) 7 2/3 IP, 12 H, 2 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 11 K

Austin hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-4, RBI, BB; Dakota Retterath, 3-for-4, R; Ransom, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Isaac Nelsen, 3-for-4, BB; Dane Scahra, 0-for-3, R; Ethan Anderson, 2-for-4; Cooper Napton, 1-for-4, double; Isaac Osgood, 0-for-2, 2 BBs