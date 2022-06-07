Raising the bar: BP sophomore is aiming for a state track title

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Blooming Prairie sophomore Annaka Forsberg is ready to raise the bar.

After getting her feet wet with a fourth place finish in the high jump in last year’s state meet, Forsberg has her sights set on much bigger things as she aims for this year’s state meet, which takes place in St. Michael-Albertville Thursday.

After jumping a height of five-feet, three-inches in last year’s state meet, Forsberg has jumped as high as 5-7 this year and she cleared 5-5 at the Section 1A meet.

“I want to jump 5-8 with a new PR and I’m hoping to get first, but we’ll see,” Forsberg said. “It’s a very mental event. You can get in your head really easily and you have to get out of it if you want to get those higher heights. My dad is super serious about it. He taught me a lot about the mental side and how to convince myself that I can do it.”

Forsberg is the only Awesome Blossom competing in the Class A track and field meet, which means she has spent her preparation time working alone with the coaches. It isn’t the most exciting way to practice, but it can be effective.

“It makes it harder to be by myself,” Forsberg said. “I do like doing it and there were times during the season when I was out here on my own. I get a lot more reps in than I would during a regular practice.”

Forsberg, who also plays volleyball for BP, will be competing in the high jump finals at St. Michael/Albertville at 4 p.m. Thursday.