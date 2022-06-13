Post 1216 grabs a pair of weekend wins

The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team outlasted Byron 8-7 in 12 innings in Marcusen Park Sunday.

Isaac Osgood knocked in the game-winning run for Post 1216.

Austin (3-0 overall) beat Sleepy Eye 7-6 on the road Friday. Sam Oelfke struck out seven to get the win.

Austin 8, Byron 7

Austin pitching: Isaiah Conway, 6 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 BB, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 K; Peyton Ransom, 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 1 K; Blake Cummings, 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K; Isaac Osgood (W) 1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R

Austin hitting: Oelfke, 0-for-3, R, 3 BBs; Dakota Retterath, 1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, 2 BBs; Peyton Ransom, 1-for-5, 2 R, RBI, BB; Isaac Osgood, 3-for-7, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Ethan Anderson, 1-for-4, BB; Isaac Nelson, 2-for-5, RBI, R; Conway, 0-for-4, RBI

Austin 7, Sleepy Eye 6

Austin pitching: Sam Oelfke (W) 6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 K; Peyton Ransom, 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K

Austin hitting: Landon Meyer, 2-for-4, BB, RBI, R; Oelfke, 2-for-4, RBI, BB, R; Ransom, 1-for-5, R; Isaac Osgood, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Dane Schara, 1-for-4, 2 BBs; Ethan Anderson, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 BBs; Sam Winkels, 1-for-4, R, RBI; Isaac Nelsen, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Sam Howard, 1-for-3