Post 1216 blanks Red Wing as Cummings strikes out 13

The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team topped Red Wing 4-0 on the road Monday.

Blake Cummings struck out 13 for Post 1216 (4-0 overall).

Austin pitching: Blake Cummings (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 13 K

Austin hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-4, R, double; Sam Oelfke, 2-for-4, double, R; Peyton Ransom, 2-for-4, R, RBI; Dane Schara, 1-for-4; Isaac Nelson, 1-for-3, BB; Sam Howard, 1-for-3, R, BB; Cooper Napton, 1-for-3, RBI