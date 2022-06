The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team lost to Northfield 10-0 on the road Thursday.

Sam Oelfke took the loss for Austin (4-2 overall).

Austin pitching: Sam Oelfke (L) 4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 8 R, 4 ER, 2 K; Isaac Nelsen, 2/3 IP, 0 R; River Graff, 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 ER, 1 K

Austin hitting: Ethan Anderson, 1-for-2