Police investigating incident that briefly shut down Oakland Ave. West

Published 1:35 pm Wednesday, June 22, 2022

By Eric Johnson

Austin Police work to talk a man off the bridge above Turtle Creek on Oakland Avenue West Wednesday morning following an incident at Meadows West apartment complex. Details of the incident haven’t been released as of yet. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

The Austin Police Department is investigating what led up to law enforcement briefly needing to shut down Oakland Avenue West late Wednesday morning.

Police were dispatched to Meadow West apartment complex on a report of a domestic disturbance that also involved a mental health crisis, according to Capt. Todd Clennon.

The incident eventually led to the male suspect fleeing the scene. He proceeded east along Oakland Avenue West to the bridge over Turtle Creek where he climbed over the side and stood before police were able to talk him back over and took him into custody.

There were no injuries in the case and there is no current threat to the public.

Clennon said police are still in the early stages of investigating the case.

