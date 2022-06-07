Patricia Voss, 85

Patricia Gail Voss, age 85, of Baxter, passed away on Friday June 3, 2022, in Staples at Lakewood Health System. Patricia was born on August 21, 1936, in Decorah, Iowa. She married James O. Voss, and they had three children.

Patricia is survived by her children: Darcy (Jim) Schulz, Scott Voss and Stacey (Nate) Schwendeman; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Llyod & Mae B. (Richards) Luren; husband, James; brother, Gerald (Louise) Richards. Burial for Patricia will be held privately.

