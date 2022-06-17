Patricia “Pat” A. Amdahl, 81

Patricia “Pat” A. Amdahl, age 81, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. She was born May 20, 1941, in Austin, Minnesota, to John Doherty and Pearl Peterson. She was raised by her mother, Pearl and her stepfather Jerry Boysen. She attended Austin schools and graduated from Austin High School in 1959. She was united in marriage to Blaine Amdahl on June 20, 1959, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and casino trips but was most happy when spoiling her grandchildren. She was fun loving, generous and kind. She had an amazing smile. Pat will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Debra Amdahl of Austin, MN, Bradley (Jane) Amdahl of Austin, MN, Scott (Angie) Amdahl of Ed Couch, TX, Colleen (Scott) Nelson of Austin, MN, 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Judy (Steve) Rumbaugh of Omaha, NE; brother-in-law, Darrell Amdahl of Adams, MN; and sister-in-law, Ruth Amdahl of Hudson, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Pearl Doherty; husband, Blaine Amdahl; daughter Barbara in infancy; stepmother and stepfather, Betty and Jerry Boysen.

A private family funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. A special thank you to Sacred Heart Care Center and Mayo Hospice for the care they provided Pat. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.