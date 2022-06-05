Packers advance 8 track and field athletes to state

The Austin track and field team advanced eight athletes to the state meet at the Section 1AA finals in Lakeville South Monday.

The state qualifiers for the Austin boys include: A’triel Terry in the high jump, Joe Walker in long jump, the 4 x 100-meter relay team of

Thomas Fritz, Walker, Joe Ewing and Terry and the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Kaden Murley, Soren Villafane, Nick Asmus and Terry.

Olivia Walsh took first in triple jump to advance to state and she will also compete in state in the high jump as she qualified for that event on Thursday.

AUSTIN BOYS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Joe Walker (eighth, 11.78)

200-meter dash: A’triel Terry (third, 23.57)

400-meter run: Kaden Murley (sixth, 53.22)

3200-meter run: Thomas Herrick (12th, 11:07.43)

110-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (sixth, 17.49)

300-meter hurdles: Isaiah Cabeen (eighth, 44.38)

4 x 100-meter relay: Thomas Fritz, Joe Walker, Joe Ewing, A’triel Terry (second, 44.09)

4 x 200-meter relay: Thomas Fritz, Joe Walker, Joe Ewing, A’triel Terry (eighth, 1:36.06)

4 x 400-meter relay: Kaden Murley, Soren Villafane, Nick Asmus, A’triel Terry (first, 3:29.62)

4 x 800-meter relay: Joe Garry, Thomas Herrick, Kyle Mayer, Nick Asmus (8:31.35)

High jump: A’triel Terry (first, 6-3)

Long jump: Joe Walker (first, 21-9.25)

AUSTIN GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Sarah Wangen (third, 13.13)

200-meter dash: Olivia Walsh (third, 26.91)

1600-meter run: Marissa Shue third, 5:39.65); Nadia Vaughn (fourth, 5:41.35)

Discus: Laura Bekaert (seventh, 98-9)

Pole vault: Sarah Wangen (sixth, 9-0)

Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 35-7.50)