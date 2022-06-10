Packer relay teams miss finals, Walsh takes 13th in high jump

The Austin track and field team will have to count on its field competitors if it wants to put any athletes on the podium at the Class AA State Track and Field Meet in St. Michael/Albertville.

The Packers didn’t advance any runners during the Class AA preliminaries Friday.

Both of Austin’s state qualifying relay teams failed to reach the finals as the 4 x 100-meter relay team of Thomas Fritz, Joe Walker, Joe Ewing and A’triel Terry took 11th with a time of 43.95 seconds and the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Kaden Murley, Soren Villafane, Nicholas Asmus and Terry took 10th with a time of 3:30.37.

The 4 x 400 team missed the cut by .4 of a second and the 4 x 100 team missed the finals by just over .37 of a second.

Austin junior Olivia Walsh took 13th in the high jump finals with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches. Ainsley Hansen of Fergus Falls took first with a height of 5-7.

On Saturday, Terry will compete in high jump, Walker will compete in long jump and Walsh will compete in triple jump.