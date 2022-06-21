Nicholas A. Reinartz, 87

Nicholas Arthur Reinartz, 87, of Adams, Minnesota passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Medical Center in Austin, Minnesota

Nick was born on July 5, 1934 in Austin, Minnesota to August and Christina (Schmitz) Reinartz. He attended Sacred Heart Parochial School in Adams and Adams High School. After high school Nick served in the U.S. Army.

Nick was united in marriage to Rosalind Lewison Reinartz on June 12, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams. Nick and Rosie raised their family on their dairy farm in Adams Township in Mower County.

Nick was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams as well as the Adams American Legion Post #146, the Knights of Columbus, and Catholic Aid.

He also served on the Sacred Heart School Board, Mower County ADA Board, and the AMPI Board. In his spare time he enjoyed wood working, making doll houses for his granddaughters and barns for his grandsons, collecting toy tractors and farm related items and giving nicknames to the grandkids. He was especially fond of talking and visiting with anyone and everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 62 years Rosie; brothers-in-law: Larry Schaefer and Mark Kupka; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Kathleen and Dave Wiste; Harriette Lewison, Eugene “Brother” & Barbie Lewison; Great granddaughter Quinlynn Reinartz; nephews Tom and Ray Kiefer, and niece Heidi Kupka

Nick is survived by children, Deborah (Tom) Felten of Rose Creek, Steve (Darcey) Reinartz of Adams, Mike (Kim) Reinartz of Stewartville, Mark Reinartz of Adams, Brian (Ann) Reinartz of Rose Creek, and Krista (Craig) Hegge of Adams; 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 3 step great grandsons; siblings, Paul (Dorothy) Reinartz, Elysian; Mary Ann (Chuck) Keifer, Taopi; Kathy Schaefer, Kasson; Bonnie Kupka, Charles City, IA, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard Lewison, Brownsdale; Sister Joan Lewison OSF, Assisi Heights, Rochester; Connie (Bob) Irvin, Rose Creek; many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Antony Arokiyam and Father Gregory Leif officiating. Interment with military honors by the Adams American Legion Post#146 will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, and will continue on Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Adams Funeral Home.