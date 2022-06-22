NAHL releases 2022-23 regular season schedule

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced the release of the 2022-23 regular season schedule.

“The release of the NAHL schedule is always an exciting day for our teams and fans. A lot of hard work goes into building the schedule, so credit goes to our owners for their diligence and commitment to making it happen,” stated NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld. “We are coming off another incredible season of competition and NCAA advancement. The support the league and its players receives from our fans and respective NAHL communities is why we are able to enjoy the game we all love and makes the NAHL the best junior league in all of North America.”

Click here for the complete 2022-23 NAHL Schedule.

Each of the 29 teams in the league’s four divisions (Central, East, Midwest and South) will play 60 regular season games. The regular season will commence on Sept. 9, and ends on April 15, 2023.

The 19th annual NAHL Showcase Tournament will be held from Sept. 14-17, at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota. All 29 NAHL teams will play four regular-season games at the Showcase, which is one of hockey’s most prominent and popular events of the entire season. For scouting purposes, the event is a yearly gathering for every NCAA program and NHL team as they get their first look at some of the best and brightest hockey talent North America has to offer. A showcase schedule will be announced on a future date.

2022-23 NAHL Divisional Alignment

Central Division: Aberdeen Wings, Austin Bruins, Bismarck Bobcats, Minot Minotauros, North Iowa Bulls, St. Cloud Norsemen

East Division: Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks, Johnstown Tomahawks, Maine Nordiques, Maryland Black Bears, New Jersey Titans, Northeast Generals, Philadelphia Rebels

Midwest Division: Anchorage Wolverines, Chippewa Steel, Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Janesville Jets, Kenai River Brown Bears, Minnesota Wilderness, Springfield Jr. Blues, Wisconsin Windigo

South Division: Amarillo Wranglers, Corpus Christi IceRays, El Paso Rhinos, Lone Star Brahmas, New Mexico Ice Wolves, Odessa Jackalopes, Oklahoma Warriors, Shreveport Mudbugs