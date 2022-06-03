Mystery Trip, ‘Footloose’ is upcoming on the schedule

A reminder that the June 21 Mystery Trip is still a secret and will be heading out at 9 a.m.

Here’s a clue: A summertime place to visit, don’t close your eyes.

On July 20, we will be taking in “Footloose” at the Chanhassen Theatre. Fees are due by June 27. A few spaces remain.

On Aug. 3, we have a trip scheduled for a Minnesota Twins game against the Detroit Tigers. It is a day time game.

We are excited to make plans for that day also.

Our Travel Office is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Our address is Evies Travel PO Box 575. Austin, MN 55912.

Let’s get out and enjoy the sunshine.