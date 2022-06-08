Montgomery Notts, 69

Montgomery Notts (formerly Clarence Naatz) of Brooklyn Center. Passed away June 6 at age 69. Survived by wife Adrienne; son Edward “Ted” (Patrick) Maloney; and grandson Bryan Brannick; brother, Cecil (Deb) Naatz. Long time member of the T Totalers Model T Ford Club. Service at First Lutheran Church of Crystal, 7708 62nd Avenue North, Brooklyn Park MN 55428, 11:00 am Thursday June 16, with gathering time one hour prior. Evans-Nordby 763-533-3000 www.evansnordby.com